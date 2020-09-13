Lafayette - Funeral services for Mildred Trahan Champagne, 75, will be held Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 1:00 PM in St Anne Catholic Church, with Father Michael Rousso officiating. Visitation will be held Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 9:00 PM with a Rosary recited at 7:00 PM and will continue Wednesday from 8:00 Am until time of services. Burial will follow in St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. Mildred a native of Scott and long time resident of Youngsville, she was employed by Cleve, Frederick and Son as a roustabout for 14 years, then she was employed by the Lafayette parish School Board at Broussard Middle School, from which she retired after 20 yrs of service. Mildred was an avid fisherman and hunter, and love to travel. She had a passion for cooking for her family and friends, watching her beloved New Orleans Saint, and LSU Tigers. She was a successful gambler and enjoyed playing blackjack and slots. Her most cherished times were being with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed music, dancing, and spending time outdoors. She possessed a compassionate heart and genuinely cared for everyone. There wasn't anything she wouldn't do to help anyone in need, even if it meant sacrificing her own needs. Mildred passed away Thursday September 10, 2020 at Lafayette General Hospital. Survivors include her daughter Tina Aldandachi; her son Paul "Timmy" and his wife Melanie Bourque; stepdaughter Connie and her husband Warren Poirier; step sons Carol Champagne Jr. and Charlie and his wife Paula Champagne; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; her companion David Gilbert; three brothers Harold, Haywood, and John Allen Trahan; and her sister Hazel Roy. Mildred was preceded in death by her son Nelson Leblanc; her parents Ulysse and Eva Credeur; husband Carol Champagne; ex husband Paul Bourque; siblings Dalton, Nelson, Haywood, and Ulysse Trahan Jr., Bertha Manuel, Lucia Roy, and Agnes Stanley. Serving as pallbearers will be Bryan, Nelson, and Kirk Trahan, Charley Champagne, and Timothy Bourque. Condolences may be sent to the Champagne/Bourque/Trahan/LeBlanc and Gilbert family at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home 316 Youngsville Hwy 337-837-9887 is in charge of arrangements.