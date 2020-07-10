Milton Beard, loving father, husband, and brother, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 22, 2020 at the age of 58 at Ochsner's Hospital after losing a short, but brave battle with cancer. He was born on May 26, 1962, the youngest of eight children, born to Joseph and Emaline Beard. He was a native and lifelong resident of Melville. Mr. Beard was a residential painter by trade, who served many residents in his hometown and surrounding communities for many years. His family knew him only as a kind and mild-mannered man, a truly unique person, and the rarest of most men that God created. He had a love of life and firmly understood what was most important. And that, he would say, was simply living a life with those he loved. He lived a simple, modest life. He was not a man that lived for material possessions, he never desired much in his life. His family and friends he valued the most. His most proud achievement in life was being a father to his three children and marrying his wife, and mother of his children, Tammy Beard. They were apart of each other's lives for 35 years. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Barker Beard; two daughters, Kelly Payton and her husband, Brian, and Ashely Dawn Beard; his son, Jarrod Dewayne Beard; two brothers, Allen Beard and his wife, Shirley, and his oldest brother, Joseph Beard, Jr.; his sister, Janet Royer; and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mr. Beard was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Emaline Blanchard Beard; two brothers, Buford and Calvin Beard; two sisters, Geneva Parish and Hazel Fuqua; two nephews, Troy Beard and Kenneth Royer. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The family would like to personally thank the staff and physicians of both St. Landry Extended Care Hospital (Opelousas) and Ochsner's Medical Center (New Orleans) for specially caring for their loved one. Luke 23: 43 Jesus answered him, "Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store