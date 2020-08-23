Miriam Moncla Roy, April 13, 1927-August 21, 2020. Opelousas-A Mass of Christian Burial for Miriam Moncla Roy will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, August 24, 2020, at St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. Rev. Msgr. Russell Harrington will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal and interment will follow in the Holy Sepulcher Mausoleum in Opelousas, LA. Mrs. Roy, age 93, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, August 21, 2020, surrounded by her family. Miriam was happily married for 71 years to her loving husband, Martin A. Roy, Jr. Her family was her whole heart whom she adored. She was a stay at home mom who made her house a home while caring for her children. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, making crafts, and traveling as a pastime. She enjoyed being surrounded by her family, especially traveling and following her grandchildren in special events at school and sports functions. She was a devout Catholic and had a strong faith in Jesus and Mary which surrounded her family in her faith daily. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Landry Catholic Church and the Ladies' Altar Society. She is survived by her husband, Martin A. Roy, Jr. of Opelousas; three sons: Martin "Marty" Roy III and wife, Sandy of Opelousas; Robert A. Roy and wife, Stephanie of Opelousas; and Charles A. Roy of Opelousas; two daughters: Deborah R. Fay of Opelousas; and Janice R. Mayer and husband, Chris of Lafayette; son-in-law, Al Martin of Lafayette; 18 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel Moncla and Elva C. Moncla; daughter, Elizabeth Roy Martin; sisters, Dorothy Roberts and Beverly Griffin; and son-in-law, Louis Fay, Sr. Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. in the St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas. A Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. in the church with the Funeral Mass to follow. Pallbearers will be Kip Fay, Martin Roy IV, Billy Martin, Matt Mayer, Rob Roy, and Scott Roy. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570, (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.