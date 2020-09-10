A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette for Mitchell Jude Tate, 55, who died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at his residence in Lafayette. Inurnment will be in Evangeline Memorial Park Cemetery in Ville Platte. Reverend Dustin Dought, Pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette, will be the Celebrant of the Mass. Survivors include one daughter, Bailey Sis Tate Ortego and her husband, Eddie Ortego of Ville Platte; mother, Gloria Tate of Lafayette; one granddaughter, Lucy Louise Ortego; two sisters, Julie Tate Buller and her husband, Eric of Lafayette and Debra Tate and her fiancée Caleb Augillard of Houston, Texas; one brother, Gary Tate and his fiancée, Jennifer of Austin, Texas; nieces and nephews, Emily Andries and her husband, Connor Andries, Tate Buller, Thomas Buller, Noah Galloway, Jonah Galloway and Aedan Galloway. He was preceded in death by his father, George Tate; one sister, Marlene Tate; maternal grandparents, Fedrick Soileau and Edney Deville Soileau and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Joe Tate. Mitch was born in Ville Platte, Louisiana and was a 1983 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana for over 23 years. Mitch spent many years bartending and socializing, meeting many of his friends while serving drinks. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially cooking and entertaining. He also loved reading and gardening. Mitch was a loving father, son, brother, uncle and friend to all and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Pallbearers will be B.J. Delahoussaye, Brian Crutchfield, Noah Galloway, Tate Buller, Jonah Galloway, Thomas Buller and Aedan Galloway. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM and will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until time of service. A Rosary will be prayed by Reverend Dustin Dought on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 6:30 PM in Martin & Castille Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mitch Tate's name to Acadiana CARES, 809 Martin Luther King Drive, Lafayette, LA 70501 www.acadianacares.org
or to Miles Perret Center, 2130 Kaliste Saloom Road Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70508 www.milesperret.org.
A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Tate family to Dr. Joseph Brierre, Eric Buller, P.A. and the infusion nurses at Our Lady of Lourdes. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com.
Martin & Castille - DOWNTOWN, 330 St. Landry Street Lafayette, LA 70506 (337) 234-2311.