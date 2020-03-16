Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona Gaudin. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at St. Mary Mother of the Church Catholic Church for Mona Gaudin, 93, who passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Reverend Cedric Sonnier will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Holy Mary Mother of God Cemetery. Mrs. Mona Gaudin was born in New Orleans, Louisiana. She married Robert S. Gaudin in 1946. Mona was called Mama by her 16 children, and Grandma by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a caregiver, friend, and a woman of faith. She had a heart of gold and somehow knew how to make everyone feel like they were her "favorite." Her faith in God was a testament of her undeniable love for Jesus. She has touched the lives of so many with her smile, her advice and her caring touch. Her door was always open and when it was time to leave, she always said, "Come back to see me." She taught us so many life lessons and we will be eternally grateful for her wisdom and unconditional love. Mona was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie J. Lapeyrolerie and Aline Michel Lapeyrolerie; her husband, Robert Simon Gaudin, Sr.; her siblings, Neava Yentzen, Joseph Arlie (Buster) Lapeyrolerie, and Stanford Lapeyrolerie and her daughter, Aline Ann Gaudin. Mona is survived by her sisters, Ula Perez and Ina Brownlow; her children, Robert S. Gaudin, Jr., Kathy Gaudin, Walter Gaudin, Carol Guillot (Marshal), Avery Gaudin (Odette), Ramona Bell (Phil), Derald Gaudin, Stanley Gaudin (Lana), Maureen Gaudin, Donna Nassans (Louis), Denise Gaudin, Celia Lenox (Greg), Kyra Votaw (Charley), Charlotte Doyle (Gene), and Norris Gaudin (Jeni); thirty-one grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm. 