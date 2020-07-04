Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Mona Hiatt, 56, on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 10:00AM at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Reaux officiating. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 9:00AM until 6:00PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 8:00AM until time of service. A native and lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Hiatt passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Ms. Mona was a loving and caring woman that enjoyed her family. She never met a stranger and loved talking with any and everyone. She enjoyed crocheting and talking with her friends on the phone. Ms. Mona was a Christian woman and loved our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She had a kind and gentle soul and she will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Dwain Hiatt of New Iberia, children, Brittany Sundberg and husband Jonathon in New Iberia, Jacob Hiatt of New Iberia; grandchildren, Abigail, Asher, and Eliana Sundberg; and 2 brothers, Gerald Robicheaux Jr. of TN. and Loren Robicheaux of TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald Robicheaux Sr. and Judy David; and her grandparents, Amelia and Minos David and Mable and Marcus Robicheaux. Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Dwain Hiatt, Jacob Hiatt, Jonathon Sundberg, Daniel Alvarado, Loren Robicheaux and Gerald Robicheaux Jr. The family would like to thank the 4th floor nursing staff at Our Lady of Lourdes and Lourdes Hospice for all their care and compassion. Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
