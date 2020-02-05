Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Moneve Dawn Frederick. View Sign Service Information Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette 1011 Bertrand Drive Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-235-9449 Send Flowers Obituary

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church for Moneve Dawn Frederick. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park. Moneve Dawn Frederick was born on August 19, 1948 to Dr. Sidney Frederick, DDS, originally of Arnaudville, LA, and Irene Savoie Frederick of Cankton, LA. Dawn was one of the first attendees of the Laboratory Nursery School of USL, where her mother was the attending RN. She was one of the first students to attend the new school, Our Lady of Fatima. She graduated high school from The Academy of the Sacred Heart in Grand Coteau, LA, Class of 1966. She attended USL and subsequently joined Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She was chosen Queen of the Les Brigands de Lafite in the mid-1960's. Dawn loved her community of Lafayette, treasured its history, and was enriched by her many friends. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Heather Blount Rougeou and grandchildren, Emma Grace, Mattie Lynn and Will of Prairieville, LA; daughter, Heather Dawn Rougeou, of Lafayette; and sister and brother-in-law, Gay and Bill Rothe of Hilton Head Island, SC. Visitation will be held at Delhomme Funeral Home – Bertrand on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Recitation of the Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM on Friday. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 9:00 AM until 10:30 AM. The family extends its gratitude to Shelia Pritchett, Clinical Care Coordinator, BSN, RN, and long-time family caregiver, Suzette Antoine. She will be missed by her family, who have asked that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Moneve's name to the National ALS Foundation. Personal condolences may be sent to the Frederick family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 5 to Feb. 8, 2020

