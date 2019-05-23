Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morris Joseph Thibeaux Sr.. View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Visitation 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Maurice , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Joseph Catholic Church Maurice , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice LA for Mr. Morris Joseph Thibeaux Sr. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Lafayette following the funeral. Morris Joseph Thibeaux Sr. was born to the late John Clifton Thibeaux and Annie Mae Thibeaux on May 9, 1959. He was the only boy of 8 children. Morris married late Betty Ann Robertson Thibeaux on May 2, 1979. Together they had two children Latasha Robertson and Morris Joseph Thibeaux Jr. Morris was a dedicated family man, who provided for his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to any cause. He loved spending time with family and friends. Morris enjoyed God's nature. Many would see him sitting outside on his chair or riding his bike in town. He also enjoyed hunting and sipping on a beer or two, Morris was employed by Trahan House movers where he worked for 42 years. He loved to work. Morris leaves to cherish his memories, son: Morris Joseph Thibeaux Jr., mother; Annie Mae Thibeaux, sisters; Mary Ann (Joseph) Harrison, Margie Thibeaux, Fredia Prejean, Martha (Ricky) Dugas, Eva Dell Thibeaux, Mary Joyce Cormier and Lisa Thibeaux, sister-in-laws; Rosemary Robertson Dean, Theresa Robertson, Savanna Young, brother-in-laws; Eugene Robertson, Glance Robertson, James Robertson, Dennis Robertson, two god children; Jarad Decuir and Quinn Robertson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife; Betty Ann Thibeaux, father; John Clifton Thibeaux, sister-in-laws; Ozimae Robertson, Gertrude Robertson George and Mary Glover Robertson, brother-in-laws; Reginald Prejean Sr., Donald Cormier, Fredrick George, Martin Dean, Joseph Milo Robertson, William Robertson, Paul Sidney Robertson and Claiborne Robertson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 8:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice LA for Mr. Morris Joseph Thibeaux Sr. Interment will be held at St. John Cemetery in Lafayette following the funeral. Morris Joseph Thibeaux Sr. was born to the late John Clifton Thibeaux and Annie Mae Thibeaux on May 9, 1959. He was the only boy of 8 children. Morris married late Betty Ann Robertson Thibeaux on May 2, 1979. Together they had two children Latasha Robertson and Morris Joseph Thibeaux Jr. Morris was a dedicated family man, who provided for his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to any cause. He loved spending time with family and friends. Morris enjoyed God's nature. Many would see him sitting outside on his chair or riding his bike in town. He also enjoyed hunting and sipping on a beer or two, Morris was employed by Trahan House movers where he worked for 42 years. He loved to work. Morris leaves to cherish his memories, son: Morris Joseph Thibeaux Jr., mother; Annie Mae Thibeaux, sisters; Mary Ann (Joseph) Harrison, Margie Thibeaux, Fredia Prejean, Martha (Ricky) Dugas, Eva Dell Thibeaux, Mary Joyce Cormier and Lisa Thibeaux, sister-in-laws; Rosemary Robertson Dean, Theresa Robertson, Savanna Young, brother-in-laws; Eugene Robertson, Glance Robertson, James Robertson, Dennis Robertson, two god children; Jarad Decuir and Quinn Robertson and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife; Betty Ann Thibeaux, father; John Clifton Thibeaux, sister-in-laws; Ozimae Robertson, Gertrude Robertson George and Mary Glover Robertson, brother-in-laws; Reginald Prejean Sr., Donald Cormier, Fredrick George, Martin Dean, Joseph Milo Robertson, William Robertson, Paul Sidney Robertson and Claiborne Robertson. Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 8:00AM until time of service at 11:00AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maurice. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 23 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close