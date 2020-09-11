Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mozeia Ericzander Thompson, 48, who passed away on September 7, 2020. Bishop Joey Wuertenberg of the Church of Jesus Christ of LatterDay Saints will preside over the service. Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Eric worked as an EMT for Acadian Ambulance for many years. He enjoyed playing pool and working on his old truck. He is survived by his mother, Janice McLaud; brother, Moses Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Sharlane; his nephew, Moses Thompson, III and his wife, Amanda; great-niece and nephews, Mikala, Moses IV, Messaih and Malaki; step-nieces and nephews, Al-Terrin ""Taz"", Christian ""Tutti"", Heidi, Crystal and DeVante and Ka'mar, as well as several uncles and aunts and host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Moses Thompson, Sr.; step father, Donald McLaud; his infant daughter, Aaliyah Malveaux Thompson and his maternal grandparents, James and Jannie Coleman. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Visitors are reminded that, in accordance with current pandemic guidelines, wearing of masks and social distancing are required. In memory of Eric, the Thompson Family will host a repast at the Imani Temple, 201 East Willow Street, Lafayette, Louisiana 70501, immediately following the funeral service. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. Glen Mire, Dr. Susila Shanmuganathan, Dr. Ankur Lodha, and Louise Frederick, CNP. A special note of thanks is also extended to Fred Lyons and Mervin Broussard for their kindness and compassion in caring for Eric during his illness. Personal condolences may be sent to the Thompson family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
