A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Ms. Murella Mary Meche, 80, who passed away Monday evening, February 17, 2020 at River Oaks Retirement Home in Lafayette. Following the services, Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas. Father Francis Miller, OFM, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and conduct the funeral services. Cherising Murella's memory is her sister, Mrs. Nettie Meche Abelar; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. Valerie Meche and Mrs. Edith Boudreaux Meche; her brothers, Wilfred and Raymond Meche. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Meche family to the doctors and staff of River Oaks Retirement Manor, and to Dr. Glen Mire for the excellent care and wonderful support given to Murella and her family during her stay at River Oaks Retirement Manor. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020