Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Murlece Ann Richard LeBlanc, 84, who died Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley, LA. Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA. Rev. Brent Smith, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Survivors include two sons, Kevin LeBlanc and spouse Peggy, Garret LeBlanc and spouse Michele, one daughter in law, Angie Hebert, eight granddaughters, Mika Hernandez and spouse Paul, Brooke LeBlanc, Bronte' LeBlanc, Kyla LeBlanc, Emma LeBlanc, Hailey LeBlanc, Hunter LeBlanc, Sarah LeBlanc, ten great grandchildren, one brother, Adam Richard and spouse Yvonne, two sisters in law, Ruby Richard, Alice Richard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kearney Simon LeBlanc, one son, Robbie LeBlanc, father, Hilaire Richard, mother, Elizabeth "Elise" Venable Richard, two sisters, Isabelle Richard, Virgie Richard, six brothers, Austin Richard, Julien Richard, Andrew Richard, Joseph Richard, Israel Richard, Raphael Richard. Pallbearers will be Errol Richard, Paul Hernandez, Ezra Hernandez, Iam Hernandez, Randy Richard, Keith Richard. A Rosary will be prayed Monday, October 26, 2020 at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA. The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Monday October 26, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Tuesday October 27, 2020 from 8:00 am to 9:30 am. Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141. Gossen Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gossen Funeral Home Inc
504 N Polk St
Rayne, LA 70578
(337) 334-3141
