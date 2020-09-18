Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 at a 1:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville for Murnest James Taylor, age 78, who passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at his residence in Arnaudville. Interment will be in St. Leo the Great Cemetery in Leonville. The Rev. Darren Eldridge, pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mr. Taylor was a native of Courtableau and a resident of Arnaudville/Pecaniere. He was a parishioner of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Leonville. Murnest was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, the former Marie Lorena Lanclos of Pecaniere; a son, Jude Taylor and his wife, Merida, of League City, TX; a daughter, Beryl Ortego of Arnaudville; two brothers, Albert Taylor and his wife, Louelle Artigue Taylor, of Arnaudville and Elrick Taylor, Jr. and his wife, Betty Mallet Taylor, of MS. three sisters, Lolena Cuveas of MS, Annette Hebert, and Earline Taylor, both of Arnaudville; a sister-in-law, Gloria Stelly Taylor of Pecaniere; and his grandchildren, Garrett Michael of NC, Joshua Ortego of Arnaudville, and Mason and Landon Taylor of League City, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elrick Taylor, Sr. and the former Marcelite Sanchon; a son, David James Taylor; two brothers, Alex Taylor, Sr. and his wife, Rita, and Leo Taylor; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Cuveas and Melvin Hebert; and two sisters, Ella Rose Taylor Stelly and her husband, Vincent, and Doresa Taylor Stelly and her husband, Donald. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Jude Taylor, Mason Taylor, Landon Taylor, Joshua Ortego, Wayne Allemond, and Alex Taylor, Jr. Honorary pallbearer will be Garrett Taylor. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net.
