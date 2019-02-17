Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murphy Allen Lanclos Sr.. View Sign

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 at a 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas for Murphy Allen Lanclos, Sr., age 82, who passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 6:00 a.m. at Prompt Succor Nursing Home in Opelousas. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas. Msgr. Russell Harrington, pastor of St. Landry Catholic Church in Opelousas, will officiate at the services. Murphy was born in Sword, LA on December 10, 1936 at the home of his parents, Adolph Lanclos and the former Constance Bergeron. He attended schools in New Orleans, Opelousas and Washington and also attended USL for 2 years. He worked in his parents' store during his school years. He retired from Conoco Oil Company in West Lake in 2002, at which time he moved back to Opelousas. He was also previously employed with several other companies, including Borden's, Clover Farm Creamery, Jack's Cookie Company, Lance Crackers and In & Out Mini Mart. He enjoyed traveling and camping with his wife, family and friends, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed attending church and participating in church activities. Upon retirement Murphy became active with the Council on Aging, began playing bingo with his old school friends, having lunch with friends and traveling. He also made a Cursillo in Prairie Rhonde and was active with the Men of the Sacred Heart. He dedicated his life to God, saying a rosary daily before getting out of bed and participating in Holy Hour at Our Lady Queen of Angels. He was also a member of the Plaisance Rosary Group and attended Bible classes while living in Sulphur. Survivors include his loving wife of 61 years, Vergie Mae Guillory Lanclos of Opelousas; two sons, Murphy Allen Lanclos, Jr. and wife, Crystal, of Gonzales, Kenneth Blain Lanclos of Vinton; three daughters, Agatha Kaye Perello and husband, William "Bill", of Lawrenceville, GA, Shelia Pourciau and husband, Adam, of Sanford, FL, Janet Lynn Lyons of Eunice; sixteen grandchildren; twenty one great grandchildren; two brothers, Patrick Elton Lanclos and wife, Gloria, of Opelousas, Adolph Lanclos, Jr. of Sunset; and three sisters, Rita Mae Henson and husband, Frank, and Freida Cason, all of Paducah, and Beverly Ann Bernard and husband, Lester, of Opelousas. He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolph Joseph Lanclos and the former Constance Bergeron; and three brothers, Harry Joseph Lanclos, Herbert Joseph Lanclos and Horace Joseph Lanclos. A rosary will be prayed at 11:00 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Monday. The Lanclos family would like to extend special thanks to the staff and pastoral care at Prompt Succor Nursing Home for their kindness and outstanding service.

4708 I-49 Frontage Rd.

Opelousas , LA 70570

