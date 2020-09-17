A Mass of Christian Burial for Murphy Castille (October 9, 1947 - September 15, 2020) will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at St. Bridget Catholic Church. Rite of Committal will follow in the church cemetery. The Reverend Ted Broussard will celebrate the Mass. Murphy, age 72, a native and resident of Lawtell, died at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by family. After working in the oilfield for over 30 years, Murphy semi-retired and began working in the construction industry until he was ready for full retirement. He enjoyed his routines: cutting his grass, maintaining his lawnmowers, spending time with grandchildren and his four-legged friend, Lucy. Murphy succeeded through hard work and determination to provide for the needs of his family, facing and conquering challenges unique to him. His actions taught that hard work done right is essential and that family was paramount to him. Murphy is survived by his wife of 52 years, Judy Bourgeois Castille; sons, John Murphy Castille II, Shane Charles Castille and his wife Bridget, and Matthew Cory Castille and his wife Trisha Thibodeaux; daughter, Amy Rene' Castille Carrier and her husband Barry; 8 grandchildren, Alexis Taylor Castille, Laura Elizabeth Castille, Alyssa Jude Carrier, Jonathan Lee Castille, Bethany Hannah Castille, Austin Matthew Castille, Avery Joseph Castille, and Abram Charles Castille; 3 step grandchildren, Logan Ledoux, Kelcie Ledoux, and Matthew Ledoux; step great grandchild, KJ Deville; his siblings: twin brother, Gurphy Castille and his wife Theresa; brothers, Carroll Castille and Andrew Castille; sisters, Angie Stanford, Shirley Olivier, Linda Babineaux, Carolyn Faul and her husband Dave, and Tammy Prudhomme and her husband Kenneth; sister in law, Sandra Castille (Joel, Jr.). He was preceded in death by his son, Shannon Jude Castille; his parents, Joel and Lilly Richard Castille; his sisters, Dorothy Robinson, JoAnn Castille, and his brothers, Etienne Castille, Elgie Castille and Joel Castille, Jr. Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. in the Skip Montet Chapel at Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas. A special song will be sung at 6:15 p.m. by Mona Prejean followed by a rosary on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue Monday, September 21, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. in the Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home Chapel. Pallbearers will be John Murphy Castille, II, Shane Castille, Matthew Castille, Barry Carrier, Austin Castille, Jonathan Castille, Thomas Tolar, II and Gerald Castille. Honorary pallbearers will be Gurphy Castille, Avery Castille and Abram Castille. Family and friends are invited to sign and view the online guestbook at www.lafondardoin.com.
LaFond-Ardoin Funeral Home of Opelousas, 2845 South Union Street, Opelousas, LA, 70570 (337-942-2638) has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.