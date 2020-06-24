Private, graveside services will be held Friday, June 26th at 11:00 am in Calvary Cemetery for Murphy Rouley, who passed away June 23, 2020 from heart failure. He was 88 years old. Deacon Ken Soignier will conduct the services. Survivors include his children Wanda Boudreaux (Will) of Lafayette, Susan D'Amico (Frank) of Houston, Charlene Mine of Broussard, Murphy "Buddy" Rouley, Jr. (Therese) of Lafayette, and Patrick Rouley of Broussard; one brother, Harold Rouley of Lafayette; nine grandchildren, and sixteen great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elina Rabeaux and Wilfred Rouley; his wife, Anna Belle Rouley; two brothers, LeRoy and Lovelace Rouley; and two sisters, Helen Duhon and Verna Duhon. Murphy was a native of Lafayette Parish and lived here all his life. His wife Anna Belle died suddenly in 1963, leaving Murphy to tend to their five children. With only an 8th grade education he worked in the oil patch as a shop hand, and reared his children alone, never re-marrying. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his lifetime devotion to his only love, Anna Belle, and for his sense of humor, big heart and generosity. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you simply say a prayer for them and for your own families. Words of condolence may be expressed to the family online at www.waltersfh.com. Walters Funeral Home, 2424 N. University Ave., Lafayette, LA 70507; 337.706.8941 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 24 to Jun. 26, 2020.