|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Murray Cyril Morgan.
|
|
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
View Map
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
|
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
View Map
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Murray Cyril Morgan, Sr., 72, who passed away on January 26, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center. His son Rev. Eliot Morgan will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm and Wednesday from 8:00 am to the time of service at 2:00 pm. Interment will be in Indian Bayou Cemetery. He is survived by his wife Sharon B. Morgan of Church Point; five children, Harold Leo Morgan, II and his wife Alicia of Folsom, CA, Van Lee Melancon of Lafayette, Pappy Morgan and his wife, Christy, Eliot Bret Morgan and his wife Jenny, Murray Cyril "Tiger" Morgan, Jr. and his wife Kristi of Rayne, and Tara Janna Morgan Roberts and her husband Eric of Crowley; four sister, Verna Lee Anthon of Atlanta, GA, Donna Morgan of Crowley, Darlene Morgan of Crowley, and Carla Morgan of Crowley; nineteen grandchildren, Danielle Elise Nellie Morgan, Nathaniel Brock Morgan, Kiana Kylie Lynn Morgan, Colby Lynn Morgan, Reese Jennifer Morgan, Kailia Kendly Lynn Morgan, Alyssa Rhea Morgan, Braeden James Morgan, Ethan Eliot Morgan, Abigail Joy Morgan, Canaan Michael Morgan, Lillian Ruth Morgan, Lillian Ruth Morgan, Erik William Callegarri, Brooklyn Paige Feverjan, Ivy Evangeline Callegari, Isabella Sue Morgan, Finley Claire Morgan, Kendall Alyse Roberts, and Hudson Reid Roberts; and one step-grandson, Grayson Rice Meyer-Bruce. Murray is preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Nellie Pryor Morgan; five siblings, Harold Ladd Morgan, Randy Daye Morgan, Wilda Morgan Green, Wanda Morgan Hayes, and Marilyn Morgan Latiolais; and one granddaughter, Sue Ellen Roberts. Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|