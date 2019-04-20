A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for Myra Landry Foco, age 68, will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, April 22, 2019 at David Funeral Home with Fr. Ed Degeyter as Celebrant. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 8:00 AM until time of service. Myra went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center. A lifelong resident of Jeanerette, her greatest passion was cooking and feeding her family and her four-legged pets, Kitty, Taaka and Maria. She was an avid LSU baseball and football fan, found enjoyment in flowers and was a music lover. She is survived by her husband of forty-eight years, Lynn Foco of Jeanerette; three sons, Phillip Edward Foco and wife Megan of Baton Rouge, Jeffrey Scott Foco and wife Ashly of New Iberia and Kenny Lynn Foco and fiancée Amy Boudreaux of Broussard; brother, Eugene Fontenot Jr and wife Patrice Armentor Fontenot of New Iberia; two grandchildren, Eleanor Shaw Foco and Anna Coogan Foco; father-in-law, Fritz Foco of Jeanerette; brothers-in-law, Courtney Frioux of New Iberia, C. J. Hebert of Jeanerette and Steve Foco of New Iberia; sisters-in-law, Annette Hebert of Jeanerette and Cheryl Foco of New Iberia; and a number of friends, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick "Freddie" Landry and Louann Merceron Landry; stepfather, Eugene Fontenot Sr., mother-in-law, Elaine Foco; and sister-in-law, Kitty Frioux. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and/or sign the online guestbook at: www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette is in charge of arrangements.
|
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2019