Funeral Services will be conducted for Myrlene Toups Cuccio, 77 on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the David Funeral Home Chapel with Father Keith Landry officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 31, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men's Rosary Group at 6:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 8:00 AM until 10:00 AM. A native of Abbeville and a resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Cuccio passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at 9:35 PM in a New Iberia nursing facility. You can sign the guest register book and / or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St. (337) 369-6336 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
