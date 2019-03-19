Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Myrtle G. Mestayer. View Sign

A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Mrs. Myrtle G. Mestayer at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Barry Crochet officiating the services. Interment will follow at a later date. A gathering of family and friends will be held at David's Funeral Home of Loreauville on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 10:00 AM. A recitation of the rosary will be prayed on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Mrs. Mestayer passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Iberia Medical Center while surrounded by her loving family. Myrtle donated her body to science to help others. She served others in death, as she did in life. Mrs. Mestayer was a devout Catholic and she had a special devotion to St. Jude and the Blessed Mother Mary. Her faith and love towards her savior, was so beautifully displayed in her love towards her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and she was well known for her delicious cakes, however, her true passion in life was her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She was an avid Saints and LSU fan. Memories of her will be cherished for a life time. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son Forbus J. Mestayer Jr. and his wife Marguerite of Houston, TX.; his daughter, Joy M. Hudson and husband William "Mack" of New Iberia; her sister, Anne G. Broussard of Loreauville; sister in law, June Granger of Loreauville; sister in law, Gladys Mestayer; grandchildren Scott Mestayer and his wife Jennifer, Jeff Mestayer and wife Amber, Will Hudson and wife Lauren; her great-grandchildren, Drew Mestayer, Dean Mestayer, Mandy Mestayer, Devyn Mestayer, Luke Mestayer, Molly Kate Hudson, William Hudson, Emmie Hudson and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Forbus Mestayer Sr., her parents Simon J. and Felicie Gonsoulin Granger; her brothers Claude Granger, Holland Granger, Simon Joseph Granger Jr., Bernie Granger and her sister Beatrice Labit. Upholding the honor of pallbearers will be Scott Mestayer, Jeff Mestayer, Will Hudson, Blaine Broussard, Gary Granger, Gerald Granger and Kenny Labit. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

118 Main Street

Loreauville , LA 70552

