Myrtle Margaret B. Richard Hebert
Memorial services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at a 3:00 P.M. in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Myrtle Margaret B. Richard Hebert, 93, who passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her residence in Lafayette. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6 from 1:00 P.M. until time of service. Inurnment will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 in St. Peter Cemetery in Gueydan, Louisiana. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the funeral services. For family members and friends who are unable to attend on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 3:00 P.M., the service will be live-streamed to a Memorial Facebook Group dedicated to Myrtle Margaret B. Richard Hebert. To join the group, click the link below and then "join group". The video will appear on this group at service time 3:00 P.M. You may also share memories, pictures and condolences to the family in this group. Facebook link: www.facebook.com/groups/myrtlemargaretb.richardhebert/. Survivors include one daughter, Roxanne R. Mouton of Lafayette; one son, Don Richard (Drew Zeigler) of Lafayette; two grandchildren, J.Z. Mouton (Tatiana) and Camille Mouton; four great grandchildren, Alee Griffith, Conrad Griffith, Liliana Mouton and J.Y. Mouton. She was preceded in death by her husband, J.Y. Richard; mother, Myrtle Mouton Broussard; father, Floyd Lewis Broussard, Sr. and one brother, Floyd Lewis Broussard, Jr. Ms. Margaret was a loving mother, grandmother great grandmother and friend to all. She loved to read and traveled extensively. She taught in the Vermillion Parish Public School system for 30 year. She came out of retirement to work with the Asian Immigrant English Program acclimating them to their new life in Acadiana. During retirement she was an education docent at the Louisiana State Museum Cabildo in New Orleans, primarily working with school children. She was known by her friends and family to have a very vivacious and outgoing personality. Margaret made many friends during her travels, career and volunteer work. Memorial contributions can be made in Myrtle Margaret Richard-Hebert's name to Gueydan Public Library, 704 10th St, Gueydan, LA 70542. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Hebert family to Hospice of Acadiana, Travis Celestine and his team for the love and care they provided in her time of need. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-Downtown-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 234-2311.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Martin & Castille Funeral Home- Downtown
330 St. Landry Street
Lafayette, LA 70506
(337)234-2311
