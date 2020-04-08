Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 for Nadia Abushanab Shiber, 64, who passed away on April 7, 2020 at 3:33 PM at her residence. Rev. Dr. Stephen De Young, Pastor of Arch Angel Gabriel Orthodox Church, will conduct the funeral services.Burial will take place in Fountain Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Nadia, a longtime resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Jalil Abushanab and the former Arquad Dabit. Born in Jordan, she came to the States in 1986 with her husband and four children. A woman of devout faith and a servant's heart, Nadia opened her home to all. This eventually led to the opening of the first Greek Orthodox Church in Lafayette. She loved entertaining family and friends, well-known by all for her hospitality. An avid gardener and cook, Nadia was passionate about everything she put her hand to, especially her grandchildren with whom she enjoyed spending most of her time. She will be dearly missed, yet her legacy will live on through her children, grandchildren and all the lives she touched. She is survived by her son, Safi M. Shiber (Maryam); daughters, Widad S. Kinard (Marc), Rasha S. Jubran (Nader), Abby S. Picou (Devon); grandchildren, Michael J. Jubran, Nadia A. Shiber, Isaac A. Jubran, Nadia N. Jubran, Olivia K. Kinard, Amelia C. Shiber, Alex M. Kinard, Julia N. Shiber, Musa S. Shiber and Aidan F. Picou; mother, Arquad Abushanab; and many brothers, sisters, nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Mousa Matta Shiber; father, Jalil Abushanab; and nephew, Jalil Samir Abushanab. The family will be holding a private visitation at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Pallbearers will be her children. The family would like to thank the staff at J. Michael Moreau of Arnaudville, Landmark of Lake Charles, and Hearts of Hospice of Lake Charles & Acadiana for their compassionate care. A special thanks to Dr. Fayez K. Shamieh for his help during the Shiber family's time of need. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to http://stgabriellafayette.org and the Louisiana Chapter of the at https://alz.org Personal condolences may be sent to the Shiber family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020