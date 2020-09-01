Funeral services will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Nancy Arcement Tabb, 57, who passed away on Monday, August 31st at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. With regards to the most recent mandates of the current pandemic, masks are required for gatherings in the funeral home and cemetery. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and resumes on Friday, September 4th at 8:30 am until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited in the Fountain Memorial Chapel at 6:00 pm on Thursday evening, September 3rd. Pastor Weldon Moak, of Broussard, will officiate. Nancy was born on August 6, 1963, in Crowley and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. A graduate of Lafayette High School, Nancy worked for over 25 years as office and accounting manager for Bell's Sporting Goods in Lafayette, up until the store closure in 2019. She truly enjoyed her career with Bell's and made many friends and associates there over the years. In her personal life, Nancy was an avid reader, was artistic and liked to paint. Most of all, Nancy adored her grandchildren and liked to spend time with them. She leaves many happy memories and a legacy of love for her family and many dear friends. Nancy is survived by her mother, Shirley B. Arcement, of Lafayette; her two children, daughter Michelle Christine Tabb and son Jared Michael Tabb and his wife Amanda, all of Lafayette; three brothers, Kent Arcement and his wife JoAnn, of Kingwood, TX, Michael Arcement and his wife Cathy, of Tomball, TX and Pat Arcement and his wife Pam, of Alexandria, LA; her beloved grandchildren, Scarlett Soileau, Arkham Johnson, Jaiden Tabb, Kherington Tabb, Rylie LeBlanc, Lexi Dugas and Luke Miller, all of Lafayette as well numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Minus Paul Arcement. The family expresses the following "...Special thanks to our Lord for His care and for blessing us with a wonderful mother and best friend". Online obituary and guestbook may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.
