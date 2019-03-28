Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy D. Carey. View Sign

Nancy D. Carey, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on March 23, 2019 at her home in Crowley, LA. Nancy Jane Dickson was born in Greenwood, Mississippi on Nov. 3, 1934 to Alex and Georgie Dickson. She grew up in the Mississippi Delta. After high school she attended the University of Mississippi and was proud to be a Phi Mu. After graduation she married Laurens Hebron Crowell Jr. In 1957, they moved to El Paso, TX, where Larry began his service in the army. They moved to Gulfport, MS. where Nancy taught school and Larry went to work for Hancock Bank. In 1963, Nancy and Larry were blessed to adopt Charlotte Ann Crowell. In 1967 they were blessed again to adopt Laurens Hebron Crowell III. They lived in Gulfport, MS, Nashville, TN, Baton Rouge, LA, Lake Charles, LA, and Bossier City, LA. In 1984, Nancy married Philip A. Carey. They owned and operated C&C grocery in Vivian, LA. Upon retirement, they purchased an RV camper and enjoyed traveling for 10 years and visited dozens of states and campgrounds all over the US. Phil passed away in 2014. Nancy moved to Crowley in 2017 and built a small cottage in Charlotte's backyard to be closer to family. She has been a cancer survivor since 1973. She loved to quilt, read, and especially garden. She joined the Beta Sigma Phi society in Crowley. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Georgie Dickson, her first husband Larry Crowell of 25 years and her husband Philip Carey of 30 years. She is survived by her brother Rev. Alex Dickson and his wife Jane of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Charlotte Jones of Crowley, LA; her son Larry Crowell and his wife Gloria, of Shreveport, LA. She was a proud grandma of 3 grandchildren, Kyle Jones and his wife Courtney, Alexis Jones and her fiance Walter Monceaux, and Niccolo Mundell; Nancy was blessed with 2 great grandchildren, Amelie Jene Monceaux and Jack Donald Jones. She is also survived by her two nephews Charlie Dickson, his wife Cassie and their 2 Children, Wicks and Cody; and John and his wife Cynthia and their 2 daughters Stephanie and Jennifer; her niece Jane Dickson and her two sons Zach and Israel; and her stepson Philip Carey and his wife Claudia, and her step-daughter Erin Kleinecke and her husband Bob. Nancy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crowley. There will be a Celebration of Life service at First United Methodist Church in Crowley on Sunday, March 31st, at 2 pm. All her friends and neighbors are invited to attend. Nancy D. Carey, passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on March 23, 2019 at her home in Crowley, LA. Nancy Jane Dickson was born in Greenwood, Mississippi on Nov. 3, 1934 to Alex and Georgie Dickson. She grew up in the Mississippi Delta. After high school she attended the University of Mississippi and was proud to be a Phi Mu. After graduation she married Laurens Hebron Crowell Jr. In 1957, they moved to El Paso, TX, where Larry began his service in the army. They moved to Gulfport, MS. where Nancy taught school and Larry went to work for Hancock Bank. In 1963, Nancy and Larry were blessed to adopt Charlotte Ann Crowell. In 1967 they were blessed again to adopt Laurens Hebron Crowell III. They lived in Gulfport, MS, Nashville, TN, Baton Rouge, LA, Lake Charles, LA, and Bossier City, LA. In 1984, Nancy married Philip A. Carey. They owned and operated C&C grocery in Vivian, LA. Upon retirement, they purchased an RV camper and enjoyed traveling for 10 years and visited dozens of states and campgrounds all over the US. Phil passed away in 2014. Nancy moved to Crowley in 2017 and built a small cottage in Charlotte's backyard to be closer to family. She has been a cancer survivor since 1973. She loved to quilt, read, and especially garden. She joined the Beta Sigma Phi society in Crowley. She is preceded in death by her parents, Alex and Georgie Dickson, her first husband Larry Crowell of 25 years and her husband Philip Carey of 30 years. She is survived by her brother Rev. Alex Dickson and his wife Jane of Charleston, SC; her daughter, Charlotte Jones of Crowley, LA; her son Larry Crowell and his wife Gloria, of Shreveport, LA. She was a proud grandma of 3 grandchildren, Kyle Jones and his wife Courtney, Alexis Jones and her fiance Walter Monceaux, and Niccolo Mundell; Nancy was blessed with 2 great grandchildren, Amelie Jene Monceaux and Jack Donald Jones. She is also survived by her two nephews Charlie Dickson, his wife Cassie and their 2 Children, Wicks and Cody; and John and his wife Cynthia and their 2 daughters Stephanie and Jennifer; her niece Jane Dickson and her two sons Zach and Israel; and her stepson Philip Carey and his wife Claudia, and her step-daughter Erin Kleinecke and her husband Bob. Nancy was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crowley. There will be a Celebration of Life service at First United Methodist Church in Crowley on Sunday, March 31st, at 2 pm. All her friends and neighbors are invited to attend. Funeral Home Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley

301 N. Ave. F

Crowley , LA 70526

337-783-3313 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 28 to Mar. 31, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close