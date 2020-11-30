1/1
Nancy Ruth Rushing
Nancy Ruth Rushing passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at her home in Maurice. A graveside service for Nancy will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2300 N. University Ave., Lafayette, 70507. Nancy was born on March 11, 1938, in Gueydan, LA and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. Nancy graduated from Gueydan High School. After high school, she attended USL (now UL-Lafayette) and graduated with an associate degree in business. Nancy worked as a secretary in business administration until her retirement. She was strong in her faith and was an active member of Amana Christian Fellowship in Maurice. Nancy was a loving wife and mother and was proud of the life she helped create with her beloved husband and friend, the late John H. Rushing. She was supportive to John in his military, Masonic and Shriner service and most loved to spend time with her family, friends and her pet companion, "Lucy". Nancy loved cooking and gardening in her spare time. Most of all, family meant everything to her and she leaves many happy memories and a legacy of love for them to cherish. Nancy is survived by her three beloved daughters, Cynthia "Cindy" Rushing, of Jennings, Melanie "Crickett" Navarre, of Rayne and Stephanie Benoit and her husband Sherard, of Evangeline; two grandchildren; one sister, Elaine Doucet and her husband Leroy, of Youngsville; her loyal pet companion, "Lucy" as well as numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Eddie Wayne Humble and Louella Hall Humble; three brothers and one sister. The family wishes to thank Nancy's godsent personal caretaker, Ebonie Pillette as well as Hospice of Acadiana for the compassionate and loving care given to Nancy and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nancy's name to Hospice of Acadiana by mail at 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503, by phone at (337) 232-1234 or online at www.hospiceacadiana.com. Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2020.
FOUNTAIN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME
1010 PANDORA ST
Lafayette, LA 70506
