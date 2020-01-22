Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nanette Renée Domingue. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Nanette Renée Domingue. Born May 29, 1977, Nanette was received into God's blessed Heaven on January 20, 2020. Reverend Carl Benton of Living Glory Church will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2300 North University Avenue, Lafayette, immediately following the services. Nanette leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Mia Angelle and Ava Raquel Formby; her pets, Foxy, Solange, and Coco; her parents, Kirby and Gloria Futch Domingue; her brother, Nichlas Kirby Domingue; her sister, Natalie Marie Domingue and her husband, Ricky Donato; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; the father of her children, Gregory R. Formby, and the extended Formby family. She was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Kirby Domingue; uncles, Gregory (Buddy), Harold, Kenneth and Donald Futch, and Ronald Domingue; maternal grandparents, Minerva (Minnie) B. and Levy G. (Bob) Futch and paternal grandparents, Kirby Domingue, Sr. and Armide Allemond Domingue. The family will receive guests on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN location from 3PM to 8PM and will continue on Saturday morning from 8AM until time of service. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Corey, Gilbert, and Geoffrey Futch, Noah Domingue, B. J. Losabia and Andre Alfred. Memorial contributions can be made in Nanette Renée Domingue's name to Maddie's Footprints, P. O. Box 404, Youngsville, Louisiana, 70592. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Nanette Renée Domingue. Born May 29, 1977, Nanette was received into God's blessed Heaven on January 20, 2020. Reverend Carl Benton of Living Glory Church will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2300 North University Avenue, Lafayette, immediately following the services. Nanette leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Mia Angelle and Ava Raquel Formby; her pets, Foxy, Solange, and Coco; her parents, Kirby and Gloria Futch Domingue; her brother, Nichlas Kirby Domingue; her sister, Natalie Marie Domingue and her husband, Ricky Donato; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; the father of her children, Gregory R. Formby, and the extended Formby family. She was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Kirby Domingue; uncles, Gregory (Buddy), Harold, Kenneth and Donald Futch, and Ronald Domingue; maternal grandparents, Minerva (Minnie) B. and Levy G. (Bob) Futch and paternal grandparents, Kirby Domingue, Sr. and Armide Allemond Domingue. The family will receive guests on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN location from 3PM to 8PM and will continue on Saturday morning from 8AM until time of service. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Corey, Gilbert, and Geoffrey Futch, Noah Domingue, B. J. Losabia and Andre Alfred. Memorial contributions can be made in Nanette Renée Domingue's name to Maddie's Footprints, P. O. Box 404, Youngsville, Louisiana, 70592. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close