Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11AM in La Chapelle de Martin & Castille in Lafayette, for Nanette Renée Domingue. Born May 29, 1977, Nanette was received into God's blessed Heaven on January 20, 2020. Reverend Carl Benton of Living Glory Church will conduct the funeral services. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 2300 North University Avenue, Lafayette, immediately following the services. Nanette leaves to mourn her passing two daughters, Mia Angelle and Ava Raquel Formby; her pets, Foxy, Solange, and Coco; her parents, Kirby and Gloria Futch Domingue; her brother, Nichlas Kirby Domingue; her sister, Natalie Marie Domingue and her husband, Ricky Donato; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles; the father of her children, Gregory R. Formby, and the extended Formby family. She was preceded in death by her son, Kristopher Kirby Domingue; uncles, Gregory (Buddy), Harold, Kenneth and Donald Futch, and Ronald Domingue; maternal grandparents, Minerva (Minnie) B. and Levy G. (Bob) Futch and paternal grandparents, Kirby Domingue, Sr. and Armide Allemond Domingue. The family will receive guests on Friday, January 24, 2020 in Martin & Castille Funeral Home - DOWNTOWN location from 3PM to 8PM and will continue on Saturday morning from 8AM until time of service. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Corey, Gilbert, and Geoffrey Futch, Noah Domingue, B. J. Losabia and Andre Alfred. Memorial contributions can be made in Nanette Renée Domingue's name to Maddie's Footprints, P. O. Box 404, Youngsville, Louisiana, 70592. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, (337) 234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jan. 22 to Jan. 25, 2020