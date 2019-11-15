Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kinchen Funeral Home, Inc. - Lafayette 1011 N St Antoine St Lafayette , LA 70501 (337)-235-1193 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Little Zion Baptist Church, 510 Central Avenue, Waveland, MS., for Mr. Nathaniel Garrett Sr. Interment will be held at Waveland Cemetery, Dufour Road, Waveland, MS following the funeral. Nathaniel Garrett, Sr, age 89 of Lafayette, Louisiana, made his last touchdown peacefully at his home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He was born on July 2, 1930 in Waveland, Mississippi to the late Rev. Dave Samuel Garrett and Josephine Robinson Garrett of Jackson, Louisiana. He was the 13th child born of his 14 siblings and they all grew up in a strong Christian Home. At a young age he gave his life to the Lord and was baptized at the Little Zion Baptist Church in Waveland, Mississippi by Reverend I. R. Haynes. Nathaniel grew up in Waveland, MS a block from the love of his life Ora Lee Willingham who he courted while they both attended Valena C. Jones High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Nathaniel was later united in marriage to the late Ora Lee Willingham Garrett on February 7, 1954. They relocated to New Orleans after they married. He later joined First Street United Methodist Church where he served as a Trustee and Deacon under the leadership of the late Reverend Davis until he relocated to Lafayette, Louisiana due to Hurricane Katrina. From his union came six children: Jacquelyn, Nathaniel, Jr., Anthony, Denise, Natalie and Timothy Garrett. Nathaniel attended Straight Business College in New Orleans where he studied Business Management. He was a great provider for his family and a man with many talents. Some of his positions held in the work force included: Construction/Carpenter/Painter, Driver for McKesson Drug Co., Meat Cutter for Schwegmann's, Security Officer and Maintenance Engineer for the Plaza Tower, Special Security for Girousseau Security Co., Maintenance Supervisor for Press Park Housing Community and School Bus Driver for St. Mary's Academy for over 25 years. In 1979, Nathaniel joined the Phoenix Lodge #226 Prince Hall Affilliant - F. & A.M. a member until he became a Full Grown Member (life time) on Roll. During his 40 years of service, he has held several positions within his lodge. Nathaniel was preceded in death by his wife Ora Lee Willingham Garrett, his parents: Rev. Dave S. and Josephine Robinson Garrett, his 13 siblings: Rudolph, Thomas, Samuel, and Andrew Garrett; Emma Lee Williams, Comeail Peters, Mary Fairley, Josephine Lucille Bryant, Celestine Matthews, Ella Mae Hankton, Bessie Garrett and two twins that died at birth. He leaves cherished memories to his six children: Jacquelyn Bates (Alton), Nathaniel Garrett, Jr., Anthony Garrett (Deborah), Denise Batiste (Arthur), Natalie Spencer (Leo Paul), and Timothy Garrett (Connie); 11 Grandchildren: Aletris Thomas, Jovan Bates Tapeh (Thomas), Atia Garrett, Alton Bates, Jr., Crystal Garrett, Gina Batiste Magee (Stephen), Tamron Alexander, Tracey Batiste, Olivia Batiste, Amir Garrett and Kayla Spencer; and five Great-Grand Children: Tayvon Thomas, Dontae Garrett, Janae and Jacqui Tapeh, and Aaliyah Bates. Also survived by his sisters-n-law: Cleo Silas, Earllean Washington, Jacqueline Brownlee, Ann Hawkins, Trina Hawkins, Sharron Hawkins; brothers-in-law: Rev. Dr. Lewis Jackson, Sr., Sammy Hawkins and Irvin Hawkins, Sr.; Godchild, JoAnn Bryant; a special friend, Viola Blue; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends. The family asks that viewing be observed on, Thursday, November 14, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Kinchen Funeral Home and will resume on Saturday, November 16, 2019 between 9:30 am - 11 am at Little Zion Baptist Church 510 Central Avenue Waveland, MS. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome. Dr. Lewis Jackson, Sr., Sammy Hawkins and Irvin Hawkins, Sr.; Godchild, JoAnn Bryant; a special friend, Viola Blue; and a host of Nieces, Nephews, Relatives and Friends. The family asks that viewing be observed on, Thursday, November 14, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Kinchen Funeral Home and will resume on Saturday, November 16, 2019 between 9:30 am - 11 am at Little Zion Baptist Church 510 Central Avenue Waveland, MS. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinchen Funeral Home Inc., 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019 