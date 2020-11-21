1/1
Nathaniel Irvin Hoffpauir
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nathaniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Nathaniel Irvin Hoffpauir, 86, who died Friday, November 20, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. in Welsh. Rev. John Clark, Pastor of St. Luke's Episcopal Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Ebenezer Cemetery. Nathaniel began working with Kennedy's Department store in Crowley in 1950, he progressed on to many wonderful years of service with Foreman's Glass Company and rounded out his career with Linscombe Enterprises building, renovating and maintaining nursing homes. He made many lifelong friends among his colleagues all along the way. Mr. Hoffpauir is survived by Evelyn S. Barousse of Crowley, the mother of his children; two daughters, Debra H. Richard and her husband Keith of Breaux Bridge, Carrie H. Monceaux and her husband Karl of Welsh; one son, Damon Hoffpauir and his wife DeAnn of Iota; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herby and Carrie Faulk Hoffpauir; one sister, Grace H. Whitaker; two brothers, Jay Herby and Keith Hoffpauir. Pallbearers will be Joey Babineaux, Isaac Richardson, Ian Richardson, Buddy Hoffpauir, Logan Hoffpauir, Beau Monceaux and Seth Chaumont. Honorary pallbearer, Zachary Hoffpauir. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved