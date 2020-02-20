Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal Robert Homa Jr.. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 25367 Riverton Avenue in Denham Springs, LA for Neal Robert Homa, Jr., 42, who passed away on Friday, February 14th at his home in Lafayette. Bishop Jared Bonnette will officiate. Neal Robert Homa, Jr. was born January 30, 1978, in Baton Rouge and was a resident of Lafayette. Neal was a selfless person whose main goal in life was happiness and laughter. The motto he lived by was "PLUR", his personal acronym which stood for Peace – Love – Unity and Respect. Neal brought people together, young or old, rich or poor, and was a classic hero and inspiration to countless others. Affectionately known to his wife Jacqueline as "Lion", he was an amazing father and a wonderful husband and will be deeply missed. Neal is survived by his beloved wife of ten years, Jacqueline Marie Wege Homa, of Lafayette; his three children, son Sebastian Homa, of Miramar Beach, FL and two daughters, Bailey Homa, also of Miramar Beach, FL and Isabella Homa, of Lafayette; his parents, Neal Robert Homa, Sr., of Clinton, TN and Celinda Dianne Collins, of Walker, LA; five siblings, sisters Cindy Martinez and her husband Chaz, of Watson, LA, Ashley Caldwell and her husband Justin, of Walker, LA and Destiny Homa, of Clinton, TN, brothers Keith Ruby, of Denham Springs, LA and Jonathan Hearld and his wife Carley, of Plaquemine as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Neal's name to the Salvation Army at [email protected] . Online obituary and guest book may be viewed at www.fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com. Fountain Memorial Funeral Home and Cemetery, 1010 Pandora St., 337-981-7098 is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020

