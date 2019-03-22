Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neal W. "Bill" Swain Jr.. View Sign

December 6, 1935 – March 20, 2019. Memorial Services celebrating the life of Neal W. "Bill" Swain Jr. will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 PM until time of Memorial Services at 3 PM. Military Honors will be conducted immediately following the services.vNeal W. "Bill" Swain Jr. passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at under the care of St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House. He was a native of Sheridan, IN and longtime resident of Lafayette, LA. Bill served his country proudly in the United States Army. During his time in the Army he served a tour in Germany. After returning to the states, Bill owned and operated Tuesday's Specialties, an oil field company for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Most of all, Bill enjoyed time with his family. When his health began to fail he was cared for by his devoted son Neal III. Bill was a man of faith and prayer. He would pray daily and was a supporter of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, TX. Bill is survived by his son Neal W. Swain III of Broussard, LA; brother James L Swain Sr., of Lafayette, LA; sisters Kay Swain Anthon of Naples, FL and Donna Swain Rohrberger of Lafayette, LA and former wife Mary Ann Hart of Lafayette, LA. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Neal W. Swain Sr., sister Mary Ann Patterson. The family would like to thank the staff of The Carpenter House for the care and compassion they showed Bill in his final days. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Neal W. "Bill" Swain Jr. by visiting December 6, 1935 – March 20, 2019. Memorial Services celebrating the life of Neal W. "Bill" Swain Jr. will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory, 108 Hardware Road, Broussard, LA. The family will receive visitors beginning at 1 PM until time of Memorial Services at 3 PM. Military Honors will be conducted immediately following the services.vNeal W. "Bill" Swain Jr. passed away peacefully on the evening of Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at under the care of St. Joseph Hospice Carpenter House. He was a native of Sheridan, IN and longtime resident of Lafayette, LA. Bill served his country proudly in the United States Army. During his time in the Army he served a tour in Germany. After returning to the states, Bill owned and operated Tuesday's Specialties, an oil field company for many years. In his spare time he enjoyed fishing and playing golf. Most of all, Bill enjoyed time with his family. When his health began to fail he was cared for by his devoted son Neal III. Bill was a man of faith and prayer. He would pray daily and was a supporter of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, TX. Bill is survived by his son Neal W. Swain III of Broussard, LA; brother James L Swain Sr., of Lafayette, LA; sisters Kay Swain Anthon of Naples, FL and Donna Swain Rohrberger of Lafayette, LA and former wife Mary Ann Hart of Lafayette, LA. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Dorothy and Neal W. Swain Sr., sister Mary Ann Patterson. The family would like to thank the staff of The Carpenter House for the care and compassion they showed Bill in his final days. Share your condolences, words of comfort or send memorial gifts to the family of Neal W. "Bill" Swain Jr. by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com. Neal W. "Bill" Swain Jr. and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006. Funeral Home Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory

108 Hardware Rd.

Broussard , LA 70518

337-330-8006 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close