Neil G. low, PhD died peacefully on March 28, 2020 at age 83. Born in Oswego, New York, he is preceded in death by his parents Bertha and Leon low. He is survived by his wife, Jane Schexnayder low. He leaves behind sons Jonathan (Kylie) and Timothy (Elizabeth) low, stepdaughter Annie (Rigel) Pirrone, and six granddaughters (Amelie, Charlotte, Margaux, Kepper, Lucy, and Evelyn). He also leaves behind sisters Carol low Weitzman (Rick), Kathy low Camhi (Milton) and four nieces. Neil lived in the New Orleans area since 1979. Heartfelt thanks to the dear friends and staff at Lambeth House. Funeral arrangements are private.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2020
