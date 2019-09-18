Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nellie D. Alex. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4117 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in Carencro for Nellie D. Alex, age 85, the former Nellie Dugas, who passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Evangeline Oaks Guest House in Carencro. Interment will be in Evangeline Memorial Gardens in Carencro. Mrs. Nellie was a native of Carencro and a resident of Lafayette. She was a parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Church where she was involved with the church fair, baking events and St. Theresa's Little Flower. Survivors include her loving husband, Elie Roy Alex, Sr. of Lafayette; three sons, Elie Alex, Jr. and his former wife, Patricia, of Long Beach, CA, Thomas Craig of Lafayette and Jerome Alex and his former wife, Angela, of Atlanta, GA; one daughter, Tonia Thomas and her husband, Darrell of McKinney, TX; six grandchildren, Patrick Alex of California, Dariel Thomas, Tylan Thomas, both of McKinney, TX, Landon Alex, Ian Alex, both of Atlanta and Doria Thomas of McKinney, TX; one brother, Raymond Castille of Lafayette; and one sister, Willa Dugas of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Moise Dugas and the former, Francis Ruben, both natives of Carencro; three brothers, Nelson Dugas, Abell Dugas and LeRoy Castille; her godchild, Genevia Johnie; and seven sisters, Bella Bonett, Anna Sias, Odile Dugas, Emma Lee Dugas, Mable Castille, Gertie Johnie and Camille Castille. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 7:30 a.m. Saturday until service time on Saturday.

