Service Information Lafond-Ardoin Funeral Home 2845 S Union Street Opelousas , LA 70570

Private graveside services for Nettie Faye Gremillion Hansen, 94, will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas, LA. Monsignor Russell J. Harrington will officiate the service. Faye was born in Long Bridge, Louisiana and was a lifetime resident of Opelousas. She passed on peacefully at her residence on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She graduated from Moreauville High School in Moreauville, LA and attended Our Lady of the Lake School of Nursing in Baton Rouge. While working at her cousin's restaurant, Herbie K's in Alexandria, Faye met Nels Hansen, home on leave from World War II U.S. Army service. Nels proposed shortly after and they were married by her brother, Father Joseph Gremillion, then pastor at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral on January 1, 1945. While raising her children, Faye began substitute teaching at Academy of the Immaculate Conception (now Opelousas Catholic). In 1971, she was AIC's first "Woman of the Year", previously "Man of the Year" only, awarded for her tireless volunteer work at the school. Faye then began work at the Opelousas and Eunice Public Library for 18 years until her retirement. She continued to deliver books to her friends for the years that followed, when she and her neighbor, Mrs. Pete Janes, walked the streets of Opelousas. They called themselves the Gold Dust Twins. Survivors include her children, Jeanie Hansen of Baton Rouge, Nels Hansen and wife Frances of Huntsville, Texas, Eric Hansen and wife Sissy of New Orleans, and Scott Hansen of New Orleans/Opelousas. Grandchildren Sullie Stephens and husband Mason of Austin, TX and Hannah Hansen of Denton, TX. One great grandson, Nicholas, of Austin, TX. Faye was preceded in death by husband, Nels A. Hansen Jr., and parents Joseph Benjamin and Nettie Emelie Gremillion. Faye possessed an incredibly generous/giving spirit, and was a loving, devoted, compassionate and tireless mother. Her positive attitude on life, kindness of heart, open nature, hardy laugh and warm hospitality touched countless friends and strangers who crossed her path. She had a radiant smile and a twinkle in her eye. Faye's spirit will live on and she will be truly missed. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Gary Blanchard, Dr. Hunt de Blanc, Angela Zachary, the entire staff of Grace Hospice Palliative Care, all her friends and family, and St. Landry Catholic Church clergy/staff that comforted and prayed for Faye these many years. A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date due to current COVID-19 gathering restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the Hansen family suggests memorials may be made in Faye's name to the Opelousas Catholic School and the St. Landry Catholic Church. 