Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neuben Guidry Sr.. View Sign

Funeral Services will be held at a 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Neuben Joseph Guidry Sr., 87, who passed away on March 16, 2019 at 1:16 PM at his residence. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Guidry, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Albert Guidry and the former Amire Leger. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a hard-working man and was skilled in many trades, such as welding and carpentry. Mr. Guidry proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1955. Mr. Guidry was a member of the American Legion Post 69 and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9822. Mr. Guidry will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, just three months short of 63 years together, Janell Mary Guidry; children, Albert E. Guidry, Tina Cates, Alvin Guidry and wife Linda, Richard Guidry, Monica Guidry, Neuben Guidry Jr. and wife Amy, James Anthony Guidry and companion Melissa Heard; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Amire Guidry; one son, James Randol "Randy" Guidry; nine brothers; two sisters; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Mary Morace; and brother-in-law, Clarence Joubert Jr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM on Wednesday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Albert E. Guidry, Alvin Guidry, Neuben Guidry, Jr., James Guidry, Broc Guidry and Jeremy Guidry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Morace, Kyle Guidry, Ronald Guidry, Michael Guidry, Graham Cates and Richard Guidry. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guidry family at Funeral Services will be held at a 2:00 PM on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in the Delhomme Chapel of the Flowers for Mr. Neuben Joseph Guidry Sr., 87, who passed away on March 16, 2019 at 1:16 PM at his residence. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery. Mr. Guidry, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Albert Guidry and the former Amire Leger. He loved hunting and fishing. He was a hard-working man and was skilled in many trades, such as welding and carpentry. Mr. Guidry proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He received an honorable discharge in 1955. Mr. Guidry was a member of the American Legion Post 69 and was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9822. Mr. Guidry will be dearly missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, just three months short of 63 years together, Janell Mary Guidry; children, Albert E. Guidry, Tina Cates, Alvin Guidry and wife Linda, Richard Guidry, Monica Guidry, Neuben Guidry Jr. and wife Amy, James Anthony Guidry and companion Melissa Heard; and several grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Amire Guidry; one son, James Randol "Randy" Guidry; nine brothers; two sisters; several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Mary Morace; and brother-in-law, Clarence Joubert Jr. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Bertrand on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the time of service. A Rosary will be recited at 11:00 AM on Wednesday in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Albert E. Guidry, Alvin Guidry, Neuben Guidry, Jr., James Guidry, Broc Guidry and Jeremy Guidry. Honorary Pallbearers will be Charles Morace, Kyle Guidry, Ronald Guidry, Michael Guidry, Graham Cates and Richard Guidry. Personal condolences may be sent to the Guidry family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com. Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA is in charge of funeral arrangements. Funeral Home Delhomme Funeral Home - Lafayette

1011 Bertrand Drive

Lafayette , LA 70506

(337) 235-9449 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close