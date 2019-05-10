Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nga Tuyet Thi Vo. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Visitation 3:00 PM - 9:00 PM Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nga Tuyet Thi Vo, 76, passed away Wednesday, May 8th, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette, Louisiana. Visitation will be observed at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette on Saturday, May 11th from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm and resumes on Sunday, May 12th from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Nga was born July 7, 1942 in Tuy Hoa, Vietnam and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. After fleeing her native country of Vietnam, she lived in a refugee camp in the Philippines before immigrating to the United States. Nga studied drafting in Illinois before relocating to Louisiana. She was the owner and operator of Video Center stores in Lafayette, New Iberia, Jeanerette, and St. Martinville until her retirement. Nga is survived by her beloved husband, Dien Huynh, of Lafayette, LA; one daughter, Syndey Nhu Hang Vo Huynh and husband Robert Augusta, of Los Angeles, CA and two sons, Khac Huy Vu Huynh and wife Vanessa Bartko, of Scarsdale, NY and Duc Huy Vu Huynh and wife Patricia Faria, of New Orleans, LA; two siblings in the U.S., her brother Lam Thanh Vo, of Longview, TX and sister Dao Thi Vo, of Dallas, TX; her six loving grandchildren, Harriet Huynh Augusta, Leo Huynh, Alexander Huynh, Josephine Huynh, Oliver Huynh and Isabel Huynh as well as many dear nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, father Vo Thanh Long and mother Nguyen Thi The and her foster parents Myron and Harriet Buker. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of MD Anderson Medical Center in Houston for their unparalleled treatment and the staff on the 4 North Wing at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette for the compassionate care given to Nga in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nga's name to International Rescue Committee, 122 E. 42nd St., NY, NY 10168-1289, USA, phone: + 1-212-551-3000 or on their website at https://help.rescue.org/donate/make-tribute-donation.

