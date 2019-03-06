Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A Memorial Service will be celebrated Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Nick Blanchard, 32, who passed away Friday, March 1, 2019. Visitation will be observed on Saturday, March 9th from 1:00 pm until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Nick was born February 16, 1987, in Lafayette and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. He worked as a forklift operator for many years. In his spare time, Nick designed and played video games and was skilled in technology with computers. He also enjoyed participating in competitive dart tournaments. Most of all, Nick loved spending time with his daughter, Demi and his niece Riley, feeding the ducks in the park. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Nick was a bright child, very gentle and caring, growing up as the middle child of his three sisters. He began his school career in the inaugural Kindergarten class of the new French Immersion program in Lafayette Parish. He excelled in the program and became a favorite of his teachers. Nick would go on to complete 12 years of French by the time he graduated from Lafayette High School. When he was just 7 years old, Nick was chosen to perform in the Lafayette High School production of the musical Carousel. He would become a regular on center stage, performing in multiple Lafayette High musical productions and also as a long-time member of the Krewe of Oberon Children's Carnival. He took great pride in being part of the Krewe of Oberon and his biggest honor was serving as King Oberon LXXIV. He relished being in the spotlight and felt being chosen King Oberon was a great accomplishment. Nick served all of his positions in Oberon with dignity and honor and made everyone proud of his dedication. Nick is survived by his daughter, Demi Patin of Duson; his parents, Ken and Connie Wilkinson Blanchard of Lafayette; three sisters, Nicole Blanchard-Williams and her husband, Tim of Katy, TX, Ashley Blanchard of Lafayette and Courtney Templet and her husband, Taylor of Gonzales; his grandmother, Inez Blanchard of Scott; five uncles, Ronnie Wilkinson of Watson, Tim Wilkinson and his wife, Jennifer of Monroe, Wesley Wilkinson and his wife, Cindy of Rayne, Randy Blanchard and his wife, Billie of Tampa, FL and George Hebert and his wife, Stephanie of Scott; three aunts, Gwyn Hutslar of Lafayette, Shawn Brasseaux and her husband, John of Scott and Bonnie Hebert, also of Scott; five nieces and nephews, Connor Blanchard, Blake Williams, Riley Byrom, Tucker Templet and Tatum Templet and numerous cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George and Elizabeth Wilkinson; his paternal grandparents, Eugene and Audrey Blanchard; his maternal great-grandmother, Mattie Wilkinson and one uncle, Stanley Wilkinson. The family wishes to thank the staff at University Hospital and Clinics for the compassionate care given to Nick and his family. The family also requests that donations be sent to [email protected] via PayPal. Any contributions will go towards a bench in memory of Nick to be placed in Girard Park in Lafayette where he thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his daughter and niece.

