A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Holy Rosary Catholic Church for Nita Marie Landry Peré, 67, who passed away on December 8, 2019 at 9:34 PM at Lafayette General Medical Center. Father William Blanda will be Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Kaplan, LA, following services. Mrs. Nita, a resident of Lafayette, was the daughter of the late Clarence Landry and the former Lavonne Bonin. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Joseph "Joe" Peré, Sr.; son, Jo-Jo Peré; and grandson, Ryker. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Lavonne Landry. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home - Maurice on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM. A Rosary will be recited at 9:45 AM on Wednesday morning in the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Keith Blanchard, Jude Michael Peré Gooch, Skip Woods and Shawn LaValley. The family would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Estates and Lafayette General's 5th floor ICU for their compassionate care and professionalism.

