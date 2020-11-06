1/1
Noah Monceaux
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Noah Monceaux, 94, who died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:21 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital. Mr. Monceaux was the owner and operator of Family Shoe Store with his late wife Ruby Clement Monceaux. He was a veteran of the US Army having served his country in World War II. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was awarded with a Purple Heart. Fr. Byron Miller, C.Ss.R., Mr. Monceaux's great-nephew, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited Sunday at 6:30 p.m. by Deacon Dan Didier. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mr. Monceaux is survived by his daughter, Denise M. Normand and her husband Mark of Baton Rouge; his son, Gary Monceaux of Crowley; grandchildren, Dustin Abraham Monceaux and Amanda Louise M. Miller; three great-grandchildren, Joseph Dale Miller, Jolie Angelle Miller and Noah Michael Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Ruby Clement Monceaux; his sisters, Mary Pommier, Armilize Matthews, Effie Broussard and Euphelie Abshire; his brother, Dulphee Monceaux. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
