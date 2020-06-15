Nola Mary Monceaux Abshire
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Nola Mary Monceaux Abshire, 90, who died Friday, June 12, 2020, at 9 p.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehab Center. Fr. Jason Vidrine, Pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Mrs. Abshire is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ophed "Shube" Abshire of Crowley; one daughter, Dianna Istre and her husband Cliff of Crowley; one son, Wayne "Bubba" Abshire and his wife Angie of Dayton, TX; three sisters, Ethel Abshire of Dayton, TX, Ella Harrington and Margaret Stewart both of Crowley; 9 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Asa and Delta Leleux Monceaux; one sister, Helena Monceaux; two brothers, Gordy and Lovelace Monceaux. The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to Hope Hospice for their compassionate care for Mrs. Abshire during these last few months. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
