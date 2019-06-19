Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11:00AM for Mr. Nolan Gerard Filer, 59, of Lafayette, Louisiana passed away at his home on June 16, 2019. Nolan is survived by his mother, Laura P. Filer, sister, LaNita K. Filer, children, Candice Roy, Alexandra (Quentin) McFarland, & Beecha (India) Filer, grandchildren: Caleb, Hannah, Bryce, & Aubrie. Nolan was a graduate of Holy Rosary Institute in 1978. He worked as a video photographer at KLFY TV-10 in Lafayette & KTBS in Shreveport. Nolan also was a truck driver for many years, recently employed with Dedicated Transportation, LLC in Lafayette. Nolan loved cooking, spending time with his friends and family, especially his dog, Blacque, and watching sports. A special thank you to Acadian Ambulance, Rascal's Cajun Restaurant, Kinchen Funeral Home, & St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 8:00AM until time of service at 11:00 am on Friday, June 21, 2019 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 615 Edison Street Lafayette, LA. Interment immediately following services at Calvary Cemetery. A Rosary will be recited at 9:00AM. Kinchen Funeral Home Inc, 1011 North Saint Antoine Street, Lafayette LA 70501 is in charge of arrangements. Additionally, condolences to the family can be expressed on our website at www.kinchenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from June 19 to June 21, 2019