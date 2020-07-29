A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in St. Alphonsus Catholic Church for Noland Frederick, 81, who passed away on July 28, 2020. Reverend Paul Bienvenu, Pastor, will serve as Celebrant of the Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Burial will take place in St. Alphonsus Mausoleum. Noland retired from Sears after many years of service. He also worked at The Western Auto Store in Delcambre for 10 years. He was a devoted caregiver to his wife for many years. Noland enjoyed working in his garden, cutting his grass and barbecuing for his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. Noland, a resident of Maurice, was the son of the late Ledia Frederick and the former Rosella Castro. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Murdes Eve Broussard Frederick; son, Bryan Frederick and his wife, Diana; grandchildren, Ashley Frederick Arceneaux, Megan Arceneaux, and Chase Evan Frederick and brother, Kenneth Frederick and his wife, Maxine. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family requests that visiting hours be observed at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. Personal condolences may be sent to the Frederick family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Homes, 200 Chief H. Fred Road, Maurice, LA, is in charge of funeral arrangements.