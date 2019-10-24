Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nora June Callison Fowler. View Sign Service Information Fountain Memorial Funeral Home 1010 PANDORA ST Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-981-7098 Send Flowers Obituary

A Funeral Service will be celebrated Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11:00 am at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home in Lafayette for Nora June Callison Fowler, 82, who passed away Wednesday, October 23rd, at Lafayette General Medical Center. Visitation will be observed on Friday, October 25th, from 9:00 am until the time of service, at Fountain Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment will follow in Fountain Memorial Cemetery. Deacon Ken David, Chaplain of Acadian Hospice in Lafayette, will officiate. Nora was born May 3, 1937, in Ada, Oklahoma and was a long-time resident of Acadiana. She was active in her community and actively volunteered her time to Acadian Hospice. Nora had a love for NASCAR sports car racing and enjoyed fishing. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Nora is survived by her daughter, Barbara Delaney and her husband, Dan of Lafayette; four grandchildren, Jennifer Reon of La Center, WA, Chance Reon of Youngsville, Justin Delaney and Austin Delaney, both of Lafayette; four great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Reon of Vancouver, WA, Conner Trull of Washington State, Madelyn Reon and Camryn Reon, both of Scott; her sister-in-law, Judy Callison of Texas; her adored dog companion, "Pepper" and numerous dear friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 49 years, Paul Donald Fowler; her son, Michael David Fowler; her parents, June Carl and Annie Osborn Callison and her brother, Jerry Callison. Pallbearers will be Chance Reon, Justin Delaney, Austin Delaney, Don Duhon, Ron Reed and Mike Netto. The family wishes to thank Dr. Bradley Chastant, Jr., and the staff of the Lafayette General Medical Center for the compassionate care given to Nora and her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Nora's name to Hospice Promise Foundation, 413 Travis Street, Suite 100, Lafayette, LA 70503.

