Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Francis Regis Catholic Church in Arnaudville for Mrs. Milton Frederick, age 76, the former Nora Savoy, who passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Carpenter House in Lafayette. Interment will be in St. Francis Regis Cemetery in Arnaudville. The Rev. Brian Taylor, pastor of St. Genevieve Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Mrs. Frederick was a native and lifelong resident of Arnaudville and a dedicated homemaker who cherished her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, decorating cakes and caring for her family and friends. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner of St. Francis Regis Catholic Church where she was formerly a Eucharistic Minister and was a member of the Altar Society and V.F.W. Post 5153 Auxiliary. Survivors include her husband of fifty-eight years, Milton Frederick of Arnaudville; three sons, Briant Frederick and his wife, Bridget, of Arnaudville, Randal Frederick and his wife, Paige, of Melbourne, FL and Chad Frederick and his wife, Selena, of Arnaudville; eight grandchildren, Alicia F. Feinberg and her husband, Michael, Dylan Frederick and his wife, Kaylee, Logan Frederick and his wife, Abagail, Drake Frederick and his fiancée, Jenna Allemond, Chelsie Landry and her husband, Beau, Jared Frederick, Hallie Frederick and Alanna Frederick; one great grandchild, Reese Frederick and two on the way; one brother, Ricky Savoy of Arnaudville; two sisters, Veda S. Quebedeaux and her husband, E.J., and Rose S. Stelly and her husband, George, all of Arnaudville; one brother-in-law, Gerald Delaughter of Arnaudville; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maurice Savoy and the former Bunice Olivier both natives of Arnaudville; one brother, Leroy Savoy; one sister, Jackie S. Delaughter; one half-brother, Francis Savoy; and two half sisters, Irene Savoy and Merlice Baumboree. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home by Rev. Gary Schexnayder. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Pallbearers will be Ricky Savoy, Dylan Frederick, Logan Frederick, Drake Frederick, Jared Frederick and Robert Miller. The Frederick family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of both Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center (3rd floor ICU) and The Carpenter House for their endless support and loving care. Melancon Funeral Home of Arnaudville, 289 Church Street, (337) 662-7286, is in charge of arrangements. 