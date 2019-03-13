Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norberto Rosa. View Sign

Funeral services for Norberto Rosa will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The visitation will be observed from 10 AM until 12PM at Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory followed by a Funeral Mass at 1 PM at The Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, 914 Saint John St. Lafayette, LA. Norberto Rosa was born on June 6, 1937 to the late Jose Rosa and Josefa Gonzales Rosa. A native of Cuba and resident of Covington, LA, Norberto Rosa passed on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at The Carpenter House of Saint Joseph Hospice in Lafayette, LA. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 38 years Alba Rosa of Covington, LA; sons Richard Rosa of Baton Rouge, LA, Lazaro Rosa of Independence, LA and Alberto Rosa of St. Rose, LA; daughter Stephanie Velez Cepero of Lafayette, LA. Norberto is also survived by his brother Jose Rosa of Miami, FL; grandchildren Dez, Seth, Robbin, Jonah, Olivia, Lazaro, and other relatives and friends. Norberto is preceded in death by his father, Jose Rosa and his mother Josefa Gonzales Rosa. Norberto was known as "El Viejo" or "Papi." He loved to sit outside his house for hours to soak up the sun and work around his 3 acres of land in Covington, LA. He found pleasure in cooking (barbequing was his favorite), fishing, and working in the yard. Papi enjoyed telling jokes and he always had a smile on his face. He worked as a painter most of his life and as a handyman as his side job. He was good at building and fixing things and never hesitated to lend someone a hand. One of his most gratifying accomplishments throughout his lifetime was the completion of his house that he built with his own two hands. His favorite past time was drinking his Bustelo Cuban coffee, listening to music outside on the radio (full blast) and keeping his property clean and intact. The family would like to extend thanks to all the staff at Lafayette General Medical Center, The Carpenter House, and to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory for the friendly and efficient arrangements (especially Marybeth for her support and guidance through this difficult time). A heartwarming thanks to Father Joel Faulk of St. Pius X Catholic Church for celebrating the Holy Mass for our dear Papi. An abundance of thanks to Sister Uyen at Our Lady of Lourdes who visited Norberto multiple times and even went out of her way to help our Mom. Sister you are truly an angel on earth. And to those who tenderly cared for Papi, your many acts of kindness did not go unnoticed. Special thanks to all of "Viejo's" family and friends for the kind words, condolences, and unconditional support during this difficult time. "Papi" will truly be missed and he will forever be in our hearts. 