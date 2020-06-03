Norma Arceneaux Dommert
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 5. 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for Norma Arceneaux Dommert, 79, who died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 4:15 a.m. at Southwind Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Crowley. Fr. Jude Thierry, Pastor of St. Michael Chapel-Egan, will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Norma is survived by her husband, Kermit Dommert of Egan; one son, Terry Dommert of Egan; two sisters, Judith A. Honsinger of Lake Charles, Janice Marie Taylor of Florida. She was preceded in death by two sons, Randall and Jaret Dommert; her mother and stepfather, Annie L. and Elmer Trumps; her father, Simmon Arceneaux; brother-in-law, Harvey Honsinger. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.

Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home - Crowley
301 N. Ave. F
Crowley, LA 70526
337-783-3313
