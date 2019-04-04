Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Fontenot Thibodeaux. View Sign

Liturgy of the Word services will be held Friday, April 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in Melancon Funeral Home Chapel in Opelousas for Norma Lee Thibodeaux, age 74, the former Norma Fontenot, who passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Louisiana Extended Care in Lafayette. Deacon Jerome Collins will officiate at the services. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Ms. Norma was a native and lifelong resident of Opelousas, where she was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. She was known affectionately as "Granny" by her grandchildren. Survivors include one daughter, Christine Zerangue and her husband, Dale, of Opelousas; a sister-in-law, Rita Fontenot of Port Barre; two grandchildren, Kaitlyn Nichole and Zachary Paul Zerangue; and her Godchildren, Carl Bearb, Karen Bearb Nelson and Grant Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband, John L. Thibodeaux; her parents, Horace Fontenot and the former Winnie Hollier; a brother, Herman Fontenot; a brother-in-law, Lewid Bearb; and a sister, Dorothy Bearb. A rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. The family request that visiting hours be observed from 10:00 a.m. Friday and will be extended until after the service until 8:00 p.m. Friday. Pallbearers will be Brad Nelson, Carl Bearb, Matthew Bearb, Andrew Bearb, Zachary Zerangue, Grant Nelson, Bryce Laningham and Dale Zerangue.

