Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at a 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Norma H. Comeaux , 83, who died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. A private inurnment will be in St. John Cemetery. The Very Reverend Chester C. Arceneaux, JCL, VF, Rector of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette, will serve as Celebrant of Mass and conduct the funeral services. Lectors will be Michellae' Comeaux and Jeff Hamilton and the Giftbearers will be Peter and Jerry Hays. Tom Niel, Organist and Dave Domingue, Vocalist, will perform, "Prayer of St. Francis", "Psalm 23", "Be Not Afraid" and "It is Well with My Soul". Mrs. Comeaux was a proud member of Lafayette High School, Class of 1955, whom she met with regularly, and attended Southeastern Louisiana University. She started Preschool Religion Classes at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church when her sons were young children. She served on the Parish Council at St. Mary's Church and was also a Cub Scout and Girl Scout Leader, former member of the Junior League of Lafayette, and a Member of L'Avenir. Norma was a devout Catholic and a Parishioner of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist where she was a member of the Altar Society of Court Immaculate Catholic Daughters of the Americas. She was a former member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulcher. Mrs. Comeaux is survived by her children, Cynthia M. Comeaux and her forever companion, Tommy Withrow, David C. Comeaux and his wife, Michellaé and their son, Michael Payton Comeaux; André L. Comeaux and his wife, Sarah Leon; her brother, Rodney C. Hamilton and his wife, Barbara W. Hamilton; sister, Jeri A. Flynn, and sister-in-law, Faith O. Hamilton. She is also survived by her friend and companion, Maxine Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Philip Comeaux; parents, Reverend Carroll Alexander and Mrs. Myrtle Mills Hamilton, and brother, Sam W. Hamilton. Pallbearers will be Karl Hays, Jeff Hamilton, Tommy Withrow and R.T. Delhomme. The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Friday from 4:00 PM until 7:30 PM and resume on Saturday at 10:00 AM until time to leave for the funeral services. A Rosary will be prayed by Brady LeBlanc and the Catholic Daughters Court Immaculata at 6:00 PM Friday in the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made in Mrs. Comeaux's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 232-HELP or the Cathedral of St. John Preservation Fund. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Comeaux family to Maxine Adams and Avanti Senior Living Lafayette's wonderful staff for taking such great care of Norma. 