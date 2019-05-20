Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Hebert Broussard. View Sign Service Information MELANCON FUNERAL HOME - Carencro 4113 N. University Ave. Carencro , LA 70520 (337)-896-6366 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Norma Broussard, age 75, the former Norma Hebert, who passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Norma Jean was a native of Lafayette, where she lived most of her life, and had been a resident of Carencro for the past twenty-five years. She was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton. Mrs. Broussard retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department as a deputy after twenty-five years of service and upon retirement, was an Avon representative for the past fifteen years. She loved camping, dancing and listening to music of all kinds, fishing and having fun with family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Al Carriere of Carencro; two sons, Danny Trahan and his wife, Barbara, of Oakdale and Alan Trahan of Ruston; one stepson, Coby Carriere and his wife, Nicole, of Carencro; three stepdaughters, Vickie Landry and her husband, John, Sheila Prejean and her husband, Mark, all of Carencro and Tammy Smith and her husband, Mike, of Long Beach, MS; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one half-sister, Sister Theresa Toups. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Denais Hebert; her former husbands, S.J. Roger and Wayne Broussard; and two brothers, Willis Hebert and Lolly Hebert. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at an 11:00 a.m. Liturgy of the Word in Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel in Carencro for Norma Broussard, age 75, the former Norma Hebert, who passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette. Interment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. The Rev. Kenneth Domingue, pastor of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church, will officiate at the services. Norma Jean was a native of Lafayette, where she lived most of her life, and had been a resident of Carencro for the past twenty-five years. She was a parishioner of St. John Berchmans Catholic Church in Cankton. Mrs. Broussard retired from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff Department as a deputy after twenty-five years of service and upon retirement, was an Avon representative for the past fifteen years. She loved camping, dancing and listening to music of all kinds, fishing and having fun with family and friends. Survivors include her husband, Al Carriere of Carencro; two sons, Danny Trahan and his wife, Barbara, of Oakdale and Alan Trahan of Ruston; one stepson, Coby Carriere and his wife, Nicole, of Carencro; three stepdaughters, Vickie Landry and her husband, John, Sheila Prejean and her husband, Mark, all of Carencro and Tammy Smith and her husband, Mike, of Long Beach, MS; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one half-sister, Sister Theresa Toups. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Denais Hebert; her former husbands, S.J. Roger and Wayne Broussard; and two brothers, Willis Hebert and Lolly Hebert. A rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Tuesday and will continue from 8:00 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.melanconfuneralhome.net. Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from May 20 to May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close