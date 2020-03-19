Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma Miller Chiasson. View Sign Service Information Martin & Castille 330 Saint Landry Street Lafayette , LA 70506 (337)-234-2311 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:45 PM Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location Graveside service 3:00 PM Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery, for Norma Miller Chiasson, 75, who peacefully passed away at her residence in Carencro on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the graveside services. A family visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM. Survivors include her daughter, Connie Chiasson-Fugate and her husband, Chris of Alpharetta, Georgia; her son, Chad Anthony Chiasson and fiancee, Angela Bergeron of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister, Jane Baudoin; and grandchildren, Chase and Parker Chiasson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley Miller and Louise Miller Fristoe; and her brother-in-law, Paul Allen Baudoin. A native of the Mire community and resident of Carencro, Louisiana for most of her life, Norma was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. Her family's life, was her life and she was always very supportive and involved in social, sports or school related activities. As a hairdresser, she had a creative nature. She created handmade Christmas ornaments and made dishwashing 'puff's' well before shower and bath puffs were commercially distributed. She took pride in her family and always wanted the best for them. Pallbearers will be Chad Anthony Chiasson, Chris Fugate, Chase Chiasson, and Parker Chiasson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Norma Miller Chiasson, to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery, for Norma Miller Chiasson, 75, who peacefully passed away at her residence in Carencro on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the graveside services. A family visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM. Survivors include her daughter, Connie Chiasson-Fugate and her husband, Chris of Alpharetta, Georgia; her son, Chad Anthony Chiasson and fiancee, Angela Bergeron of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister, Jane Baudoin; and grandchildren, Chase and Parker Chiasson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley Miller and Louise Miller Fristoe; and her brother-in-law, Paul Allen Baudoin. A native of the Mire community and resident of Carencro, Louisiana for most of her life, Norma was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. Her family's life, was her life and she was always very supportive and involved in social, sports or school related activities. As a hairdresser, she had a creative nature. She created handmade Christmas ornaments and made dishwashing 'puff's' well before shower and bath puffs were commercially distributed. She took pride in her family and always wanted the best for them. Pallbearers will be Chad Anthony Chiasson, Chris Fugate, Chase Chiasson, and Parker Chiasson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Norma Miller Chiasson, to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, www.stjude.org/donate or the Diocese of Lafayette, 1408 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501, www.diolaf.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Chiasson family to the staff and doctors at Heart of Hospice, and in-home care-giver Tamica Lemelle for their gentle care and compassion given to Ms. Norma. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.