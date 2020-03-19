Graveside services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 3:00 PM in Lafayette Memorial Park Cemetery, for Norma Miller Chiasson, 75, who peacefully passed away at her residence in Carencro on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Reverend Howard Blessing will conduct the graveside services. A family visitation will be observed in Martin & Castille's DOWNTOWN location on Saturday from 1:00 PM to 2:45 PM. Survivors include her daughter, Connie Chiasson-Fugate and her husband, Chris of Alpharetta, Georgia; her son, Chad Anthony Chiasson and fiancee, Angela Bergeron of Lafayette, Louisiana; sister, Jane Baudoin; and grandchildren, Chase and Parker Chiasson. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charley Miller and Louise Miller Fristoe; and her brother-in-law, Paul Allen Baudoin. A native of the Mire community and resident of Carencro, Louisiana for most of her life, Norma was a loving mother, grandmother and friend to all. Her family's life, was her life and she was always very supportive and involved in social, sports or school related activities. As a hairdresser, she had a creative nature. She created handmade Christmas ornaments and made dishwashing 'puff's' well before shower and bath puffs were commercially distributed. She took pride in her family and always wanted the best for them. Pallbearers will be Chad Anthony Chiasson, Chris Fugate, Chase Chiasson, and Parker Chiasson. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Norma Miller Chiasson, to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee, 38105, www.stjude.org/donate or the Diocese of Lafayette, 1408 Carmel Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70501, www.diolaf.org. A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Chiasson family to the staff and doctors at Heart of Hospice, and in-home care-giver Tamica Lemelle for their gentle care and compassion given to Ms. Norma. View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille-DOWNTOWN-330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, LA 70506, 337-234-2311.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020