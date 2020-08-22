Norman Charles Thompson passed away Friday August 21, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 76. Funeral services will be held at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Nashville, NC on Tuesday, August 25th. Burial will follow at Rocky Mount Memorial Garden in Rocky Mount, NC. A memorial service will be held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at a later date to be announced. Norman was born on July 16, 1944 in Rocky Mount, NC. He was the former President and CEO at Neighbors Federal Credit Union after twenty-five years of service. He served on numerous boards including the Federal Reserve Advisory Board, the Credit Bureau of Baton Rouge, the Louisiana Credit Union League and served as President of the Baton Rouge Chapter of Credit Unions and was a Trustee of The Credit Bureau of The Baton Rouge Foundation. Norman's career began after he married Ann Webb. Norman and Ann worked in Washington DC for the FBI in the fingerprint division. He then began working at a Savings and Loan and then went to work as an executive in the corporate credit department at Montgomery Wards in Baltimore, Md. After twelve years he continued his career managing the Credit Bureau of Clearwater, Fl. He then assumed the role of Assistant Vice President and Card Holder Services Manager at Fidelity National Bank in Baton Rouge, LA. Norman is survived by his wife and love of his life of 58 years, Ann Thompson; sons Norman Thompson Jr. (GayLynn), Tony Thompson (Susan) and daughter Pam Thompson Gautreaux (Micah); eleven grandchildren and one great grandson.

