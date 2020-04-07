Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Peter Broussard. View Sign Service Information David Funeral - Jeanerette 400 Provost Street Jeanerette , LA 70544 (337)-276-5151 Send Flowers Obituary

A Private Graveside Service was conducted on Monday, April 6. 2020, at Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Francis Damoah officiating services. Norman Peter Broussard was born on December 21, 1934, to Lawrence and Fannie Edgar Broussard in New Iberia. Norman P. Broussard passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He enjoyed cookouts, frying up the fish he caught and sharing it with family and friends. Norman is survived by his children; Marilyn Fruge' and husband Gerald from Couteau, Myron Olivier of New Iberia, Gregory Broussard of Jeanerette, Darlean Ardoin and husband Clement of Mamou, siblings; Yvonne Bourda, Sylvirna Patin and husband Eric, Lawrence Broussard and wife Faye, Richard Broussard and wife Mildred, Patrica Tenette and husband Kendell, James Broussard and wife Moni, Fannie Pellerin; sixteen grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers are Gregory Broussard, Clement Ardoin, Gerald Fruge', Sr., Nathaniel Broussard, Jr., Seward Broussard, Jr., Murphy Broussard, Nicholas Broussard, Gerald Fruge', Jr., Casey Broussard, and Taquory Johnson. He is preceded by his wife Mary Agnes DeRouen Broussard; and his three sons, Nathaniel Broussard, Sr., Seward Broussard, Sr., Peter Broussard, brother-in-law Perry Bourda, Arnold Pellerin and Ann Jolivette and husband Arthur. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at A Private Graveside Service was conducted on Monday, April 6. 2020, at Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Francis Damoah officiating services. Norman Peter Broussard was born on December 21, 1934, to Lawrence and Fannie Edgar Broussard in New Iberia. Norman P. Broussard passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He enjoyed cookouts, frying up the fish he caught and sharing it with family and friends. Norman is survived by his children; Marilyn Fruge' and husband Gerald from Couteau, Myron Olivier of New Iberia, Gregory Broussard of Jeanerette, Darlean Ardoin and husband Clement of Mamou, siblings; Yvonne Bourda, Sylvirna Patin and husband Eric, Lawrence Broussard and wife Faye, Richard Broussard and wife Mildred, Patrica Tenette and husband Kendell, James Broussard and wife Moni, Fannie Pellerin; sixteen grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers are Gregory Broussard, Clement Ardoin, Gerald Fruge', Sr., Nathaniel Broussard, Jr., Seward Broussard, Jr., Murphy Broussard, Nicholas Broussard, Gerald Fruge', Jr., Casey Broussard, and Taquory Johnson. He is preceded by his wife Mary Agnes DeRouen Broussard; and his three sons, Nathaniel Broussard, Sr., Seward Broussard, Sr., Peter Broussard, brother-in-law Perry Bourda, Arnold Pellerin and Ann Jolivette and husband Arthur. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of funeral arrangements. Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Acadiana Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close