A Private Graveside Service was conducted on Monday, April 6. 2020, at Our Lady of The Rosary Catholic Cemetery with Fr. Francis Damoah officiating services. Norman Peter Broussard was born on December 21, 1934, to Lawrence and Fannie Edgar Broussard in New Iberia. Norman P. Broussard passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 3:30 a.m. at his residence surrounded by his loved ones. He enjoyed cookouts, frying up the fish he caught and sharing it with family and friends. Norman is survived by his children; Marilyn Fruge' and husband Gerald from Couteau, Myron Olivier of New Iberia, Gregory Broussard of Jeanerette, Darlean Ardoin and husband Clement of Mamou, siblings; Yvonne Bourda, Sylvirna Patin and husband Eric, Lawrence Broussard and wife Faye, Richard Broussard and wife Mildred, Patrica Tenette and husband Kendell, James Broussard and wife Moni, Fannie Pellerin; sixteen grandchildren, and numerous great and great great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers are Gregory Broussard, Clement Ardoin, Gerald Fruge', Sr., Nathaniel Broussard, Jr., Seward Broussard, Jr., Murphy Broussard, Nicholas Broussard, Gerald Fruge', Jr., Casey Broussard, and Taquory Johnson. He is preceded by his wife Mary Agnes DeRouen Broussard; and his three sons, Nathaniel Broussard, Sr., Seward Broussard, Sr., Peter Broussard, brother-in-law Perry Bourda, Arnold Pellerin and Ann Jolivette and husband Arthur. You may sign the guest registry book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org. David Funeral Home of Jeanerette, 400 Provost St. (337) 276-5151 is in charge of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Acadiana Advocate from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020